Capital City Trust Company Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $632,408; National Asset Management Has Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $803,346; Shares Rose

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,206 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 23,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company analyzed 13,748 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29M shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

