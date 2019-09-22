Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Reaches $27.52 52-Week High; Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Shorts Increased By 31.74%

The stock of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) hit a new 52-week high and has $28.35 target or 3.00% above today’s $27.52 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $460.85M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $28.35 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.83M more. The stock increased 3.89% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 60,616 shares traded or 115.75% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) had an increase of 31.74% in short interest. IDN’s SI was 325,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.74% from 247,000 shares previously. With 62,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s short sellers to cover IDN’s short positions. The SI to Intellicheck Inc’s float is 2.49%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 17,330 shares traded. Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) has risen 154.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 154.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IDN News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 14/05/2018 – Intellicheck 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intellicheck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDN); 10/05/2018 – Awm Investment Company Inc. Exits Position in Intellicheck; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck, Honeywel Settlement Confidential; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 22/03/2018 – Intellicheck 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Tennessee ABC Enforcement Section Fortifies Underage Drinking Prevention with Intellicheck’s Age ID; 06/03/2018 RSC Training Taps Intellicheck for Partnership Agreement to Offer Age ID

More notable recent Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intellicheck Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational June 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intellicheck Announces First Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intellicheck Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis to Present at ThinkEquity Conference in New York City – Business Wire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company has market cap of $79.41 million. The firm provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center , a component of Defense ID system.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37M for 15.64 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company has market cap of $460.85 million. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It has a 16.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations.