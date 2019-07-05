Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Light Street Capital Management Cut World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake By $4.45 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 8.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 7.93%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 593,135 shares with $51.47M value, down from 644,835 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 411,164 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records

Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CCBG’s profit would be $7.05 million giving it 14.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s analysts see 10.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 4,718 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 2,949 shares. Aqr Limited Liability owns 93,547 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Llc holds 116,767 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Yorktown & Rech accumulated 8,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Polar Asset Ptnrs stated it has 0.45% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Vanguard Gp reported 4.95M shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 165 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,966 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 99,059 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Lp holds 0.25% or 40,770 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation owns 266,294 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 1.11 million shares. Moreover, American Group Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 113,918 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.89 million activity. Barrios George A. sold $4.89 million worth of stock.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big WWE Option Trader Betting Against A Rebound – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wolfe Research.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $142,091 activity. The insider BENSE ALLAN G bought $18,928. Criser Marshall M III bought $60,750 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) on Thursday, February 7. Johnson Laura L had bought 2,500 shares worth $62,413.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Capital City Bank Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 42,347 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,436 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,390 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Barnett And Co stated it has 250 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Northern Trust has 146,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 28,908 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Co has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 134,265 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has 1,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs holds 0.21% or 96,976 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Comml Bank owns 0.29% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 72,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 26,214 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 0.87% or 542,775 shares. Tower Research Limited (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 164 shares.