Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Comparison side by side

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.68 N/A 1.45 17.76 United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.19 N/A 2.49 15.08

In table 1 we can see Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, United Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 75.3% respectively. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.