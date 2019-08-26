Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Comparison side by side

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|24
|2.68
|N/A
|1.45
|17.76
|United Bankshares Inc.
|37
|5.19
|N/A
|2.49
|15.08
In table 1 we can see Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|0.9%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|1.3%
Risk & Volatility
Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, United Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 75.3% respectively. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|-1%
|2.4%
|13.35%
|7.36%
|6.74%
|11.25%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-0.87%
|1.21%
|-2.72%
|6.55%
|0.24%
|20.83%
For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Bankshares Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.
