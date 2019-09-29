Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Comparison side by side

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 25 2.63 10.70M 1.45 17.76 Old Line Bancshares Inc. 28 0.00 14.86M 2.09 13.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Old Line Bancshares Inc. Old Line Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Capital City Bank Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Capital City Bank Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Old Line Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 42,175,798.19% 8.7% 0.9% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 53,918,722.79% 7.4% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Old Line Bancshares Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. was more bullish than Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Old Line Bancshares Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.