Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Comparison side by side

Both Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|24
|2.67
|N/A
|1.45
|17.76
|National Bankshares Inc.
|39
|4.84
|N/A
|2.50
|14.67
Table 1 demonstrates Capital City Bank Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is presently more expensive than National Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|0.9%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|1.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.68 beta indicates that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. National Bankshares Inc.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|-1%
|2.4%
|13.35%
|7.36%
|6.74%
|11.25%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|5.59%
|-4.61%
|-6.86%
|5.05%
|-22.21%
|0.58%
For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National Bankshares Inc.
Summary
National Bankshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.
