Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Comparison side by side

Both Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.67 N/A 1.45 17.76 National Bankshares Inc. 39 4.84 N/A 2.50 14.67

Table 1 demonstrates Capital City Bank Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is presently more expensive than National Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. National Bankshares Inc.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.