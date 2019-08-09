Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 39.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 0.90% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. N/A 24 17.76 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Capital City Bank Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s rivals beat Capital City Bank Group Inc.