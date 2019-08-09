Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 39.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0.00%
|8.70%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|N/A
|24
|17.76
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Capital City Bank Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.63
|2.66
The peers have a potential upside of 24.91%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|-1%
|2.4%
|13.35%
|7.36%
|6.74%
|11.25%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.68 shows that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
Capital City Bank Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s rivals beat Capital City Bank Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.