Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 3.07 N/A 1.45 17.76 Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.32 N/A 0.52 21.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.3 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares and 9.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares. Insiders held roughly 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.02% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.