Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Comparison side by side

Both Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.68 N/A 1.45 17.76 Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.24 N/A 0.87 12.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings. Bank of Commerce Holdings is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bank of Commerce Holdings, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Bank of Commerce Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Capital City Bank Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares and 50.1% of Bank of Commerce Holdings shares. 16.4% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.09% -0.19% 2.96% -1.91% -14.52% -1.73%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. had bullish trend while Bank of Commerce Holdings had bearish trend.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Bank of Commerce Holdings.