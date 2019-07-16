Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Shareholder Tnb Financial Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 962,379 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 4,451 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $789.91 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63M shares to 17.74M shares, valued at $202.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 78,123 shares. Barnett & holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Menta Ltd has invested 0.12% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Heartland Advsr Incorporated reported 0.87% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Strs Ohio holds 24,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% or 146,529 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.01% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 2,000 shares. Cim Mangement holds 0.08% or 9,911 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners invested in 0% or 99,700 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 134,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com owns 103,834 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 37,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $142,091 activity. $60,750 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) was bought by Criser Marshall M III on Thursday, February 7. BENSE ALLAN G bought 832 shares worth $18,928.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishare Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 15,897 shares to 28,495 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).