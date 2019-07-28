Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Holder Tnb Financial Lowered Its Position; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake Has Lifted by London Co Of Virginia

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 27,960 shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 30,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,930 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.01 million, up from 386,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68M shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $142,091 activity. $60,750 worth of stock was bought by Criser Marshall M III on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, March 1 Johnson Laura L bought $62,413 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 963 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 23,634 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 15,283 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 1,892 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 23,600 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 2,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 32,263 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 228,328 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,744 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 0.87% or 542,775 shares. Charles Schwab reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Jpmorgan Chase reported 7,143 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 24,762 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 121,824 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,628 shares to 41,816 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).