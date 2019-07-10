Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Holder Tnb Financial Lowered Its Holding by $1.35 Million as Valuation Declined; As Cognex (CGNX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Joho Capital Has Cut Its Position by $43.20 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 1.45 million shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 7,934 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 44.88 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 394 shares to 10,490 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.06 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.