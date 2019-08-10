Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Holder Tnb Financial Has Lowered Position by $1.35 Million as Shares Rose; Pura Vida Investments Upped Its Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) as Market Valuation Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 90585.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 56,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 56,225 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.38M shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 9,638 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,341 activity. Shares for $18,928 were bought by BENSE ALLAN G.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 7,987 shares to 13,269 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT) by 189,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 258,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.