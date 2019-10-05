Capital Advisors Upped Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $11.03 Million as Market Value Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 101.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 234,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 465,718 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25M, up from 230,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.36M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,015 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

