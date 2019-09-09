Capital Advisors Stake in Walmart (WMT) Decreased by $1.80 Million; Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Boosted Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 18,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 23,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.99. About 2.98 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive at large after Walmart lockdown; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 07/05/2018 – Walmart is restricting opioid prescriptions to under a seven-day supply, in an effort to curb the opioid epidemic

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.36M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Southwest Engine Story; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 02/05/2018 – WNYT NewsChannel 13: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. — via @AP; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 513,648 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 2.60M shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation owns 3,886 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 34,775 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 95,513 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 2,798 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 125,968 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Panagora Asset reported 35,169 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.5% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. 12,527 are owned by Capital Planning Advsr Lc. Highvista Strategies owns 4,800 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 160,029 shares. Roundview Capital Lc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $151.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.85 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.51% or 15,492 shares. Agf Invs reported 240,563 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability has 1.15% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset reported 4,011 shares. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 42,010 shares. Wade G W & stated it has 3,606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Twin Mgmt Inc has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 2,350 shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,381 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York holds 3,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 4,486 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Btim Corp reported 4,557 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,100 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.75% or 1.23M shares.