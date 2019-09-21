Capital Advisors Position in Continental Resources (CLR) Trimmed by $3.09 Million; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 73,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 5,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 79,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 3.03 million shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 26.38M shares traded or 347.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 27,808 shares to 43,908 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 263,974 shares to 347,688 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 31,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $209.46M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. Another trade for 38,600 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by Hamm Harold on Thursday, June 6.