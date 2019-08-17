Capital Advisors Lowered Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Position; Team (TISI) SI Increased By 10.8%

Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) had an increase of 10.8% in short interest. TISI’s SI was 4.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.8% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 216,300 avg volume, 23 days are for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI)’s short sellers to cover TISI’s short positions. The SI to Team Inc’s float is 16.88%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 92,189 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q REV. $316.3M, EST. $313.0M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Team Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 30 Days; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 74.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc sold 493,600 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 164,892 shares with $3.05 million value, down from 658,492 last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $8.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 3.16M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties has $20 highest and $16 lowest target. $18.58’s average target is 2.37% above currents $18.15 stock price. Medical Properties had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. JMP Securities maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 7 to “Overweight”.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $518.45 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TeamQualspec Group , TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. It currently has negative earnings. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

