Capital Advisors Lifted Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ) as Stock Value Declined; Assetmark Maintains Stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG)

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 310.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 328,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 434,004 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88M, up from 105,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 8.07 million shares traded or 43.77% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Conversion of Securities; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-f’ Rating to Invesco India Bond Fund; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 22,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 259,307 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.43M, up from 237,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Buy-Rated Asset Boutiques Armed To Dominate – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco August AUM dips 2% M/M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 were bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY) by 144,598 shares to 135,403 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 272,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,679 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Intl Etf (DWX).

