Capital Advisors Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $168.47 Million as Shares Rose; Twin Tree Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Owens Corning (OC) by $327,966

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 249.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,778 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 127,046 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 726,103 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 645,984 shares to 226,316 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (Put) (NYSE:PPL) by 278,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,800 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 1.23 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Sasco Capital Ct invested 2.89% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Amg Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 59,142 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Amp Investors reported 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 7,757 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Long Pond Capital LP holds 5.27% or 3.21M shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.33% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ent Financial Services Corporation has invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,975 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 55,930 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 204,761 shares to 9,635 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 289,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,694 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private owns 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,602 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 430 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or reported 59,490 shares. 13,888 are owned by Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt holds 1.42% or 15,040 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.26% or 37,645 shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). General American Investors accumulated 160,000 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Lc has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 5,400 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 39,985 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atria Lc reported 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 198,081 are owned by Mufg Americas Holding Corporation.