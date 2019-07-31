Capital Advisors Increased Its Bp Plc (BP) Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Rose While Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $427,500

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 71,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 560,823 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52M, up from 489,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 8.34 million shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Smart-CKD/BP Study; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STICKING TO 5-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING PLAN; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Financial Corp holds 912,500 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 44,292 shares stake. Fosun Interest holds 22,300 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shoker Invest Counsel holds 20,921 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 43,241 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Ltd reported 1.02M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 4.77 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bp Pcl accumulated 197,000 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 33,150 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Partners Ltd has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Andra Ap holds 0.13% or 78,200 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 176,855 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,377 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 135,380 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,737 shares to 69,349 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 66,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,439 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).