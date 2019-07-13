Capital Advisors Increased By $168.47 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; AGRITEK HOLDINGS (AGTK) Sellers Decreased By 21.42% Their Shorts

Capital Advisors Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 753.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc acquired 1.38 million shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.56M shares with $191.69M value, up from 183,253 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $186.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

AGRITEK HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:AGTK) had a decrease of 21.42% in short interest. AGTK’s SI was 83,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.42% from 106,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 16.33% or $0.0439 during the last trading session, reaching $0.225. About 52,928 shares traded or 140.49% up from the average. Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 93,985 shares. Moreover, Fagan Associate Incorporated has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,683 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has 50,348 shares. Sabal invested in 245,563 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Weiss Multi invested 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mawer Mngmt owns 1.27 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated has 2.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Exchange Management Inc has invested 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sather Financial Grp Inc owns 58,145 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 5,392 shares. First Manhattan reported 142,748 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Invest Counsel accumulated 4,430 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19.

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 102,037 shares to 57,257 valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 245,866 shares and now owns 82,490 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Stockâ€™s Highs Are Coming – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico: A Trucker In Shipper’s Clothing – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.