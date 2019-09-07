Capital Advisors Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Trimmed by $5.74 Million; Cwm Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 133,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 113,929 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 247,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 79,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 513,956 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 434,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 7,465 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Horrell Cap Mngmt. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 307 shares stake. Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,112 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jnba Fincl holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 452,508 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hodges Mngmt stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 134,695 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Schroder Inv Grp holds 5.25 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Avenir Corp reported 58,625 shares. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 0.06% or 16,657 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $869.31M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 14,608 shares. West Oak Cap Lc invested in 18,697 shares. Cibc Markets has 2.15M shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Whittier owns 209,272 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward reported 4,686 shares. Qv holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 283,891 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 666,715 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M owns 453,602 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9.26 million shares. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Ser reported 52,276 shares stake. 10,331 are held by Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,967 shares. South Street Ltd Liability Com owns 15,933 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 398,259 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Inter Dur Pfd & In (FPF) by 23,921 shares to 2,047 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,668 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).