Capital Advisors Has Upped Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $168.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Central Bank & Trust Co Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Increased by $2.39 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69 million, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130. About 2.31M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 32,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 79,803 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 47,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.37. About 6.05 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 65,010 shares to 11,995 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,724 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Lc stated it has 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Global Lc reported 35,066 shares. Lau Associates Lc invested 3.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 52,900 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Hendershot holds 2.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,199 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.52% or 21,675 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 891,885 shares. Moreover, Albion Financial Group Inc Ut has 0.64% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,415 shares. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,955 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. 174,359 were reported by Professional Advisory Serv. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A holds 1.24% or 82,653 shares in its portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Investment invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 35,435 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Pggm Invs reported 1.33 million shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability holds 3,275 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 8,538 shares. Financial Architects Inc owns 300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barnett And Inc invested in 650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,285 shares. Amg Funds owns 19,210 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd reported 154,461 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.94% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj invested in 0.19% or 3,297 shares. Qci Asset Management New York, a New York-based fund reported 1,554 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 0.35% or 164,707 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 0% or 78 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 821,625 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.36% or 2.96 million shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 2.47% or 74,331 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 115,312 shares.