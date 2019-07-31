Capital Advisors Has Upped Position in Aaon (AAON) by $9.79 Million; Citizens & Northern Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $374,523 as Stock Value Declined

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $342. About 3.86M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 151,468 shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 48,142 shares to 43,519 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Invt Corp by 345,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,458 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

