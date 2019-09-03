Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $6.15 Million; As Caci International Cl A (CACI) Stock Value Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Increased Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 109.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 16,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 8,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $220.99. About 227,250 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Committed Financing in Place for the Proposed Transaction and Proposal Is Not Subject to Any Financing Contingency; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 8.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mad River reported 11,085 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt holds 0.06% or 22,391 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.08% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). First Citizens Bankshares And holds 0.05% or 2,373 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 1,768 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc has 0.42% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Strs Ohio reported 0.03% stake. 81,383 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Massachusetts Fin Ser Communication Ma has 462,204 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 32,840 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,382 shares. Mesirow Finance Invest Mngmt reported 1.51% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Common Retirement Fund has 30,578 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former CACI CEO unloads $3M in shares – Washington Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,378 shares to 147,911 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 36,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,055 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nexus Inv Mngmt invested 4.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 179,445 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 1.54M shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Communication Lp holds 0.05% or 65,320 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 33,057 shares. Moreover, Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership has 1.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hardman Johnston Glob Lc owns 88,840 shares. Summit Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Merchants has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbf Limited Com has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 39,338 shares. 95,095 were accumulated by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.89% or 123,909 shares.