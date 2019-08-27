Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Aaon (AAON) Position; Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position

Capital Advisors Inc increased Aaon Inc (AAON) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc acquired 212,813 shares as Aaon Inc (AAON)’s stock rose 1.86%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.28 million shares with $151.12M value, up from 3.06 million last quarter. Aaon Inc now has $2.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 5,193 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 32.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 425,784 shares with $2.59 million value, down from 633,166 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $540.51M valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 111,799 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AAON Breaks Ground on New Facility in Longview – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAON Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAON H3 and V3 Series are Winners in ACHR News 2019 Dealer Design Awards – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simple Market Timing Strategies That Work – August 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 129,952 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 10,025 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.24M shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Kwmg Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 502,001 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 284,841 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 4.10 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 28,074 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 9,557 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). 5.90 million were reported by Blackrock. Mason Street Limited Com has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 203,753 shares to 70,682 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 1.37 million shares and now owns 128,420 shares. Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) was reduced too.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project +10.6% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of The Rubicon Project Rocketed Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 17,273 shares to 196,808 valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 9,380 shares and now owns 140,031 shares. Invesco Actively Managd Etf was raised too.