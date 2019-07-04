Capital Advisors Has Upped Aaon (AAON) Holding by $9.79 Million; Nbt Bank N A Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $387,288

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.45M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 82,790 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares to 141,317 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 18,956 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Korea stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.04% or 53,589 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 94,312 shares. Rmb Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bath Savings, a Maine-based fund reported 95,441 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 263,105 shares. State Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ccm Advisers Limited Company owns 158,029 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com invested in 848,121 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Scotia Cap Incorporated invested in 4,365 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,524 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,095 are owned by American Group Incorporated. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has 1,224 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 271,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.85M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability owns 276 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested in 0% or 23 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Inc invested in 43,635 shares. Kwmg Limited Co invested in 0% or 54 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 159 shares. 44,987 are owned by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Pnc Financial Gru Inc Inc stated it has 4,141 shares. 98 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Raymond James Assocs reported 34,354 shares stake.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 289,166 shares to 105,694 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 187,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,410 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).