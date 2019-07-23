Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $7.87 Million as Market Value Declined; D-E Shaw & Company Boosted Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 893.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 89,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 757,691 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 73.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 187,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,450 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 254,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 1.25 million shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.01M for 15.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $191.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Com invested in 93,154 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 10,252 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 279,018 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Llc. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 18,564 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 212,462 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings owns 107,384 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 674,104 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Co Na has invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Huntington State Bank holds 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 7,025 shares. 335,719 are owned by Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated invested in 0% or 72 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0.03% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 325,775 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.02% or 860 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 40 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 14,371 shares. Quadrant Mngmt Limited Company owns 13,983 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited holds 0.04% or 6,649 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 174,068 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com invested in 1,304 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.04M shares stake. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 2,525 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 3,005 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.6% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Heitman Real Secs Lc holds 0.83% or 160,097 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Washington Tru Bank holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 32,935 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 30,444 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 3,768 shares.