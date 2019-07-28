Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Share Price Declined; Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 73.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 187,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,450 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 254,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 2.06M shares traded or 77.17% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF) by 85,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 211,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “UTC – United Technologies Corporation: Collins Aerospace, ILC Dover unveil Next Generation Space Suit system prototype for future missions – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Drive Stocks to Record Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Co reported 10,510 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,335 shares. Advent Intl Ma owns 188,000 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning holds 9,902 shares. Capital Incorporated Ca accumulated 0.11% or 7,200 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 38,700 shares. Pacific Invest Management Company reported 2,422 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested in 0.51% or 5,645 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Finance Prns invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 725,792 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,663 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. 279,018 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Coastline Trust reported 7,080 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Mngmt Company holds 0.11% or 11,334 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Albion Fincl Group Incorporated Ut reported 68,304 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 16,239 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.22% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated holds 0.05% or 434,863 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 1.49M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Welch Grp Inc Ltd invested 2.75% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.