Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding; Golden Gate Private Equity Lifted Hexcel (HXL) Holding by $421,590

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 148,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 142,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. It closed at $81.38 lastly. It is down 19.53% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 71,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 560,823 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52 million, up from 489,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 5.70M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – BP Sees Legal Jeopardy in Activists’ Push for Climate Action; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 14/03/2018 – Azeri oil fund to boost state transfers in 2018; 21/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion […]; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%)

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 13,073 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 296,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,044 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

