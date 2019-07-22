Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose; Lindsell Train LTD Raised Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $55.58 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.54. About 10.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 5.44 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “There’s something wrong with this rally in the stock market, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 42,957 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Com owns 33,610 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd has 1.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 517,324 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited has 21,001 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 81,513 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 1.18 million shares. Trustco National Bank N Y holds 3.98% or 34,964 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cna Fincl Corp accumulated 169,264 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Peak Asset Mgmt Llc holds 69,780 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Lc reported 2,783 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt accumulated 5,914 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Associated Banc accumulated 391,130 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,704 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 50,898 shares to 16,268 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 509,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,230 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938.