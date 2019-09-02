Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Whirlpool (WHR) by $9.89 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Value Rose, Holder Par Capital Management Has Upped Position

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.09M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 74,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 95,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 556,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Cooktop Recall 2019: Glass Cooktops Could Turn Themselves On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 48,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 45,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc invested in 22,898 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 1.28% or 349,828 shares. North Star Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 345 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc reported 324 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Management Communications reported 1,930 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cwh Capital Management Inc holds 1.89% or 33,760 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs LP has invested 0.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 170,447 shares. 20,850 were accumulated by Advsr Inc Ok. Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 300,244 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.11M for 9.01 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.34 million shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $31.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).