Capital Advisors Has Cut Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake By $7.87 Million; Unit (UNT)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Unit Corp (UNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 81 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 64 sold and decreased their equity positions in Unit Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 46.84 million shares, down from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Unit Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 45 Increased: 55 New Position: 26.

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 73.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc sold 187,436 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 67,450 shares with $2.85M value, down from 254,886 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $4.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.22M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $121,329 activity.

More notable recent Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unit Corp (UNT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATGE, FL, FSLY and TELL among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Americas Silver and Ossen Innovation among Energy/Materials gainers; Tellurian and Unit among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation for 908,316 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owns 307,823 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 0.67% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,172 shares.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $153.65 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

The stock decreased 11.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 1.50 million shares traded or 109.84% up from the average. Unit Corporation (UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 21/03/2018 – Unit Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 29/03/2018 – Unit Corporation to Sell 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corp Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – Unit Corp Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Amended Pact Provides for Increase in Borrowing Base to $525 Million From $475 Million

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital has 0.25% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 236,966 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Haverford Tru accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Coastline holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 7,080 shares. Cibc World Corporation reported 46,757 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 7,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc owns 6,541 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Tru Communication Of Virginia Va reported 4,950 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Moors & Cabot owns 0.05% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 18,200 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 104,062 shares.