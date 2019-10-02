Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed by $452,000 Its Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $210.83. About 964,765 shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 323.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 214,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 280,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 66,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 607,750 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 2,840 shares. Freshford Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 230,664 shares or 8.79% of the stock. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.91% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 27,256 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 28,392 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Oakworth Capital holds 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,687 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co accumulated 3,034 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 58,100 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake. Tru Of Vermont owns 56,881 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 96,992 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15,303 shares to 40,488 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,455 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 23.02 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 309 shares. 204,125 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co stated it has 101,998 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 281 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 145,732 shares. Schroder Grp stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 121,064 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Co owns 15,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 39,698 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 286,223 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 95,289 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 5,500 shares.