Capital Advisors Has Boosted Aaon (AAON) Holding By $9.79 Million; Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Sentiment Is 2.26

Capital Advisors Inc increased Aaon Inc (AAON) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc acquired 212,813 shares as Aaon Inc (AAON)’s stock rose 1.86%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.28M shares with $151.12M value, up from 3.06M last quarter. Aaon Inc now has $2.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 27,758 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 43 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 19 cut down and sold their stock positions in Independence Contract Drilling. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 50.67 million shares, up from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Independence Contract Drilling in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 30 New Position: 13.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) CEO Anthony Gallegos on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 And Announces $10 Million Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Independence Contract Drilling Inc.: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Contract Drilling Bets On Improved Pricing And Advanced Rigs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc

Msd Capital L P holds 13.86% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. for 4.47 million shares. Msd Partners L.P. owns 18.83 million shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.59% invested in the company for 194,787 shares. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 319,350 shares.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 106,182 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

