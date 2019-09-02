Capital Advisors Decreased Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Holding; Trimble (TRMB) Shorts Lowered By 7.38%

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. TRMB’s SI was 4.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 5.14 million shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 4 days are for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s short sellers to cover TRMB’s short positions. The SI to Trimble Inc’s float is 1.9%. It closed at $37.52 lastly. It is down 20.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) stake by 74.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc sold 156,560 shares as Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 52,451 shares with $4.16 million value, down from 209,011 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co New now has $7.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 160,430 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,114 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 23,853 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company reported 26,404 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System stated it has 22,154 shares. Pnc Grp holds 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 111,033 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity reported 26,484 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.01% or 17,176 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 57,952 shares. Qs Invsts Llc invested in 65,478 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.03% or 3,177 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 500 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Bb&T reported 10,197 shares stake.

Capital Advisors Inc increased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 71,369 shares to 560,823 valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 60,864 shares and now owns 76,201 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

