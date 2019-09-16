Capital Advisors Decreased Continental Resources (CLR) Position By $3.09 Million; Shorts at Biocept (BIOC) Lowered By 16.61%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) had a decrease of 16.61% in short interest. BIOC’s SI was 764,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.61% from 916,800 shares previously. With 3.67M avg volume, 0 days are for Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s short sellers to cover BIOC’s short positions. The SI to Biocept Inc’s float is 6.6%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.0116 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9095. About 153,397 shares traded. Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has declined 78.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOC News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 28/03/2018 – Biocept 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 29/03/2018 – BIOCEPT GETS PATENT FOR MOLECULAR BIOMARKER TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – Biocept to Webcast Presentation at the 7th Annual MicroCap Conference; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 28/03/2018 – Biocept 4Q Loss $5.67M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY

Capital Advisors Inc decreased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 93.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Advisors Inc sold 73,573 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Capital Advisors Inc holds 5,457 shares with $230,000 value, down from 79,030 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $14.02B valuation. The stock increased 16.52% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 4.19 million shares traded or 73.25% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company has market cap of $20.94 million. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Com invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). D E Shaw & Communication reported 3.35 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 282,427 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). First Manhattan owns 100 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 850,139 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 54,312 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 19,948 are owned by Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Company. Royal London Asset owns 35,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd has 69,106 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability holds 79,419 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 40,225 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt owns 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 9,527 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. 38,600 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, June 6. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

