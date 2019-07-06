Capital Advisors Cut Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $3.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Discovery Ser A (DISCA) Shares Declined, Northeast Investment Management Lifted by $410,778 Its Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 133,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 228,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Discovery Inc Ser A (DISCA) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 15,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 107,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Discovery Inc Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 1.76M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,123 shares to 110,136 shares, valued at $20.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $80.92M for 60.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38 million shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $191.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.