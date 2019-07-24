Capital Advisors Cut Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holding by $8.88 Million as Share Value Declined; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Market Value Rose While Harber Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 392,345 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 74.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 493,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 658,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 5.67 million shares traded or 43.70% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,862 shares to 12,562 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 82,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,832 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $143.76M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 717,790 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 51,165 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 490,750 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 15,137 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Amp Investors holds 0.03% or 263,375 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Veritable LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 93,357 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 12,011 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 14,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 27,180 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 5,901 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 182,160 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $330,660 activity.

