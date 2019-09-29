Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Bce (BCE); Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Raised Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position by $659,400 as Stock Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 21,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 206,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 184,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 239,021 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 334.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 184,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 239,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 55,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 675,484 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 151,458 shares to 964,704 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,271 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).