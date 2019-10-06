Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM); Echo Street Capital Management Cut Position in Yelp (YELP) as Share Value Declined

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 312.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 292,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 386,690 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 93,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 6.81M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions; 25/04/2018 – GM to add shift at Tennessee plant making SUVs, crossovers; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Motors’ $16.5B Revolving Facilities ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 04/05/2018 – Monsanto appeals to India’s top court over GM cotton patents; 05/04/2018 – Seegrid Expands Supervisor Fleet Management Software with Innovative New Features; 27/03/2018 – US News: South Korea’s Due Diligence on GM’s Local Unit Going ‘Smoothly’

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 332,506 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 447,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 499,715 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.99M for 41.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 336,548 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 91,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc.