Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Upped Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position; As Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Stock Rose, Pettee Investors Has Cut Position

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 390,414 shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 6.47 million shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 59,534 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Montag A And Assocs reported 4,497 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Lc has invested 0.27% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Veritable LP holds 1,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 25,468 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 1,103 shares. Utah Retirement reported 8,024 shares. Estabrook Management accumulated 2,636 shares. 16,915 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 2.73M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 44,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.19% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

