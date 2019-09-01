Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $465,920; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Oakmont Partners Cut Holding by $1.30 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 10,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,084 shares to 283,917 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 22,719 shares to 30,960 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.