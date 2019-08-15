Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake In Tjx Cos New (TJX) Was Boosted; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 1.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.71M, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 111,671 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,629 shares to 45,559 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,245 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp invested in 0.37% or 16,300 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept holds 0.32% or 14,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 221,280 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 165,518 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability reported 284,996 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Girard Partners accumulated 4,560 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 68,126 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 4,774 shares. Moreover, Howland Capital has 2.15% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Utah Retirement owns 233,828 shares. Round Table Serv Limited Company owns 3,897 shares. Central Bancshares And Tru Com accumulated 0.52% or 43,624 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.34% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boston Limited Liability Corp reported 29,914 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cornerstone stated it has 5,459 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.