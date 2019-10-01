Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake in Intel (INTC) Lowered by $334,734; As Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Market Value Rose, Qs Investors Decreased Holding by $522,900

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 58,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 98,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $917,000, down from 156,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 1.28 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, down from 133,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 7.87M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 44,010 shares to 307,003 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,331 shares to 4,269 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

