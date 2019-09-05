Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed by $465,920 as Market Value Declined; As M/I Homes (MHO) Share Value Rose, Holder Q Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.95 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 14,065 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 1.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 63 shares. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 48,372 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 27,200 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 456,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 2.04M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,355 shares. Mason Street Lc has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 41,652 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 11,664 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 2,260 shares. Walthausen Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.48% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Zebra Lc owns 0.35% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 24,986 shares. Nordea Inv Ab holds 116,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 24,466 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.53M for 8.77 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Research & Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Franklin holds 0.97% or 22.49 million shares. 21,484 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability. Loudon Invest Management Ltd Com holds 1.17% or 26,546 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.27% or 479,882 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 695,180 shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 17,476 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sageworth Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Somerville Kurt F reported 75,280 shares stake. Personal Cap Advsr Corp, California-based fund reported 447,987 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 2.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 664,290 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 31.75M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 41,469 shares to 798,387 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).