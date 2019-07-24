Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Cut by $359,694 as Shares Rose; Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Market Valuation Declined While Green Square Capital Has Boosted Holding by $1.13 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 10.92 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 11.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.06 million were accumulated by Country Bancorp. Amica Mutual Ins reported 185,423 shares. California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 3.16M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,554 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 6,124 shares. 6,471 were accumulated by Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Apriem Advisors owns 203,450 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 5.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blb&B Ltd Liability Com accumulated 214,149 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 2.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 169,816 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Company reported 3.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 2.5% or 69,820 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,004 shares to 184,660 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

