Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Price Declined, At Bancorp Trimmed Its Stake

At Bancorp decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 33,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, down from 92,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.51M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 19,034 shares to 51,791 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 31,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 42,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Tiaa Cref Management Lc owns 772,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 1.14M shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 12,008 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Co accumulated 13,298 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 189,726 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 375,467 shares. Frontier Management Limited Liability holds 0.53% or 5.34 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 64,071 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 17,468 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 596,011 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has 134,567 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $114.95M for 10.05 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 41,469 shares to 798,387 shares, valued at $23.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 365,731 are held by Federated Pa. First Citizens Savings Bank And, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,975 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Communication reported 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amica Mutual Insur Communication stated it has 14,009 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 573,043 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 5,400 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 191,421 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd holds 51,080 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 2,440 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Com accumulated 5,271 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 3.30 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,850 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp reported 17,351 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.63% or 396,436 shares in its portfolio.