Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake by $13.39 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 3.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62.10 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.60 million, up from 58.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.025. About 2.35 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX EBITDA GENERATION EXPECTED STRONGER IN COMING QTRS: IR; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,810 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $309.37. About 394,435 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 159,571 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 987,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,297 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest Mgmt owns 2,545 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox invested in 43,310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 428 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 1,650 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Stralem Inc reported 26,160 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 276,090 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com has 78,272 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap reported 6,423 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns LP reported 5,140 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Assoc owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,272 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 40,718 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 1.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,569 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 218,346 shares. Connors Investor Serv holds 2.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 59,400 shares. Glenmede Na reported 65,658 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares to 222,377 shares, valued at $63.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39M on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.64 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

