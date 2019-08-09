Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raised Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $428,293; Phocas Financial Trimmed Stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by $3.91 Million

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 5.60 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 218,794 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.31 million for 12.92 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins has 15,050 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 7.55M shares. Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 0.08% or 9,480 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com accumulated 149,834 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.07% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Kennedy Capital owns 156,169 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 4.22M shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 1.37 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Dorsey Whitney Lc invested in 0.29% or 38,347 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Metropolitan Life Commerce has 0.03% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 8,304 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd accumulated 0.99% or 2.08 million shares. Starr Interest invested in 0.07% or 3,602 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,514 shares to 166,211 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE).

More important recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares to 39,245 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,810 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

More important recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0.18% or 349,991 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech reported 383,359 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.71 million shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt accumulated 42,023 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,404 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Assetmark Inc stated it has 19,199 shares. Voloridge Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 9,879 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 187,157 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 1.26 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bb&T has invested 0.35% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New York-based Wafra has invested 0.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 511,408 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 4.23 million shares stake.